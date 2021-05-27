Railways Min Goyal reviews progress of USBRL Project

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link Project (USBRL) through Video conferencing on Tuesday. Chairman & CEO, Railway Board along with senior officials of Railways were present during the review. Goyal appreciated that despite the current Covid situation appreciable work has been done by USBRL Project in April and May 2021.

He further instructed to put in extra efforts in coming months to make up for the loss of time due to second wave of Coronavirus. The Railway Minister was apprised that the budget of USBRL for year 2021-22 is Rs. 4200 crore. Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal instructed that there would not be any constraints of budget to this project.

USBRL Project having length of 272 Km long Railway Line from Udhampur to Baramulla joining the Kashmir valley with rest of the country and has been declared as National Project in 2002. Out of 272 Km of USBRL Project, work has been completed on 161 Km and

commissioned. Also the 136 km railway line from Banihal to Baramulla has already been commissioned and its electrification work has also been sanctioned. All tenders have been awarded and S&T plans have also been approved and work is under progress.

The target for completion of Railway Electrification works in Banihal-Baramulla section is March-2022.

Completion date of the project is April-2023.