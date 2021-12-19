Railways Min Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Rewari

Rewari: The Ministry of Railways is committed to easing the transportation of the produce of farmers, entrepreneurs and small traders under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday here.

Vaishnaw had visited Rewari's Pali to oversee the process of manufacturing of small containers.

He said farmers and small entrepreneurs can easily take their crops and products from one place to another for sale in small containers.

Prime Minister Modi had recently launched a Rs 100-lakh-crore PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for a multi-modal connectivity in the country.

Viashnaw said the Gati Shakti plan is aimed at ensuring the transportation of goods in an orderly manner through the rail-road-water route.

He also reached Pali railway station by a special train and inspected the Delhi-Rewari section.

The railways minister also interacted with the villagers of the area at the station and said that keeping in view the interests of small farmers and entrepreneurs, the Railway Ministry is taking remarkable steps in a positive manner, which is benefiting every section.