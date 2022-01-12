RailTel to create several 'Edge Data Centres' in Railway premises

New Delhi: RailTel is a Central Government PSU of Ministry of Railways providing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) network of 60000+RKM (and growing) along Railway track. The OFC network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas.

With a view to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and efficient digital delivery in rural and semi-urban areas, RailTel has decided to create several "Edge Data Centres" in such areas in different parts of the country jointly with partners. This new initiative of RailTel will give boost to Indian Government's mission of Digital India.

Edge data centres are small data centres located at the edge of the network, where they are closer to end users and devices. Having such kind of facility at the edge would enable faster performance and lower latency as organizations will not have to move the data to far-flung data centres to process it. Latency has always been a problem for data centre managers, but in recent times it has become a critical concern in view of wide range of next-generation applications like big data, the Internet of Things, Cloud and streaming services, and other technology trends.

RailTel is seeking partners to establish such Edge Data Centres in the Railway premises/land across 102 locations especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns. The prospective Business Associates/partners should be a company registered in India. This activity will entail an investment opportunity of around Rs. 500+ Crore. The process to establish these Edge Data Centres has been set in motion with the floating of Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting industry to partner in this exercise.

Under the proposed plan, Initial capacity of envisioned Edge Data Centre at each location can be of around 20 Racks (5 KW to 10 KW each). However, Edge Data Centre with variable rack and power density can be explored as per the requirement and availability of space, power and other factors at individual locations.

RailTel has around 9300+ Points of Presence (PoPs) and extensive optical fiber connectivity along the Railway Tracks and across the premises of Indian Railways, which makes the basic infrastructure readily available for the setting up of such Edge Data Centres.

RailTel shall have the responsibility of providing the telecom/internet connectivity to the Selected Business

Associate.