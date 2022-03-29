RailTel to build modern signalling projects worth Rs 224 crore on NR Zone

New Delhi: RailTel is set to implement modern signalling projects worth Rs 224 crore on Northern Railway Zone by replacing obsolete mechanical signalling by state-of-the-art electronic interlocking system, the rail PSU said on Tuesday.

The project will cover 26 stations -- three on Delhi Division, nine on Ambala Division and 14 on Firozpur Division. This modern technology shall enhance safety and efficiency of train operation, it said.

The work has already been commissioned at six stations —three stations of Delhi Division (Pehowa Road, Kaithal and Kalayat) and three stations of Ambala Division (Bulluana, Malout and Pakki) — and is in advance stage of completion at balance six stations of Ambala Division. The first stage implementation on 14 stations of Firozpur Division has also commenced with initiation of planning, design and procurement processes for the equipment, RailTel said in a statement.

So far, Rs 65 crore revenue has already been booked and Rs 105 crore revenue will be booked in FY 22-23 and remaining in FY 23-24, it said.

Under the modernisation project, existing age old mechanical signalling system is being replaced by new modern electronic interlocking signalling system.