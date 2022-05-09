RailTel launches PM-WANI public WiFi services across 100 stations

New Delhi: RailTel has launched Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme-based access of its public WiFi services across 100 railway stations, the Rail PSU said in a statement on Monday.

The soft launch of this public friendly services was done by Puneet Chawla Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel, at a programme held here on Monday.

Later, PM-WANI based access of RailTel's public Wi-Fi services would be extended to all 6,102 railway stations in phases by the end of June 2022. To access this WiFi network, presently android-based mobile app named Wi-DOT' can be used which is available on Google Play Store.

PM-WANI is an ambitious programme of the Department of Telecom, Government of India, to connect all silo Wi-Fi networks for ease of use and proliferate broadband usage for masses. "RailTel being the most widespread integrated WiFi network of country supporting the largest footfall of Wi-Fi users is taking an anchor role in entire PM-WANI eco-system," said Chawla.

The synergistic engagement between C-DOT and RailTel will spur innovation leading to design, development and deployment of indigenous technologies in national networks including the Indian Railways, said Rajkumar Upadhyay, the Chairman & ED of C-DOT.