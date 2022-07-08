RailTel launches OTT services bundled with broadband plans

New Delhi: RailTel, one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India, in a major move on Thursday announced the launch of OTT (Over-The-Top) services to customers of its popular retail broadband service Railwire. OTT as Value Added Service (VAS) to RailWire subscribers was launched by Anand Kumar Singh Director (Finance) RailTel. Under this new feature, a total of 13 OTT Services will be offered to Railwire subscribers bundled with truly unlimited broadband plans named under "RailWire SATRANG" canvas.



There are multiple plans which will become available to existing 4.65 lakh Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) Railwire subscribers & new subscribers, across India. These OTT can be viewed on mart TVs, Laptops or Smart Phones.

RailWire customers can enjoy a multi-channel digital experience and consume infotainment content from OTTs like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony liv, ErosNow, SunNext, AHA telugu, Alt Balaji, Epicon, MX Player, VOOT, Hungama Movies & TV shows and Hungama Music Pro. RailWire customers can watch content like web series, movies, songs, live news, and a host of entertainment channels, once they subscribe to OTT bundled broadband plans.

With the bundled OTT RailWire broadband plans, RailTel is offering cost-effective OTTs in comparison to buying individual OTTs by broadband customers from the open market.

"These new OTT bundled plans will be a big attraction to the Railwire subscribers and help RailTel in improving its top line substantially. Railwire broadband service is quite affordable and is available in rural areas with more than 48 per cent of its subscribers being in rural areas," Singh said.