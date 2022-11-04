RailTel Corporation observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India a Mini Ratna CPSU, under Ministry of Railways observed Vigilance Awareness Week - 2022 from October 31 to November 6, 2022 in a very comprehensive and elaborate manner. RailTel planned many activities from October 31 to November 4, 2022.

The week is observed under the aegis of the Central Vigilance Commission, the apex vigilance institution with the objective to bring together all the stakeholders to participate in the prevention of corruption and to raise public awareness about its threats.

The VAW-2022 is being observed on the theme "Corruption free India for a developed Nation". It is an occasion for employees and other stakeholders to rededicate themselves to the mission of inculcating honesty and integrity in every aspect of official and personal dealings. October 31 is also the birthday of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel- the Iron Man of India is observed as National Unity Day.

Some of the activities held during this period included Integrity Pledge, National Unity Day pledge, Nukkad Natak, reports presentation, compendium launch, Vigilance Bulletin launch, lectures by experts and different in-house competitions.

On the Inaugural day October 31, 2022 of VAW-2022, Integrity Pledge and Unity Day pledge was administered by Sanjai Kumar, CMD RailTel physically to the employees at its Corporate Office, New Delhi along with to the employees from regional offices virtually who were connected through video link. Nukkad Natak by the in-house team of RailTel was performed to make people aware of the evils of

corruption.