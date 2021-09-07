RailTel Connects 390 locations of CIL Subsidiaries on MPLS-VPN Network

Kolkata: RailTel has completed work connecting 146 locations of Northern Coalfields Limited, 240 locations of Eastern Coalfields Limited and 4 locations of North Eastern Coalfields on secured MPLS-VPN Network. The total work is valued at Rs. 136.93 cr which also includes AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) of the network. These subsidiaries of Coal India were connected in the network before the project deadline.

RailTel provides secure connectivity for Coal India and all its Subsidiaries including CMPDI across the country. Currently RailTel is providing MPLS VPN connectivity at 1400+ locations for Coal India and its subsidiaries and the number is only growing. RailTel is in final stages of delivering MPLS VPN connectivity of 447 locations of Western Coalfield ltd at a cost of Rs 150 cr (including AMC)

Speaking on this project Sh. Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, said, "Coal Sector is an important sector for RailTel since 2012-13, as the business from Coal India and its subsidiaries are growing each year. In this year only, from January 2021 onwards, we have received orders worth Rs 300+ cr from various subsidiaries of Coal India. Currently, we have recurring revenue of around Rs. 100 cr from the coal sector for the next 4-5 years and we expect it to grow given the digitalization thrust across the sector."

Coal sector is a crucial sector owing to its remote coal mines and geographical difficulty in connectivity. It was a major challenge for the coal companies to connect their mines and offices on virtual platforms for effective functioning.

This MPLS VPN network is enabling digitalization of Coal sector by making it more efficient, transparent and contributing towards enhanced productivity by minimising manual record keeping work.

The MPLS-VPN network being built and maintained by RailTel is a crucial requirement for implementation of a single instance ERP across Coal India Ltd (CIL) - christened 'Project Passion' including NCL Command Area.

Aimed at creating one CIL, one database and one business blueprint, 'Project Passion' is going to be a key in digitizing the coal sector resulting in process optimization and business growth. This strong standard homogeneous MPLS-VPN network being built by RailTel is helping to synergize the total operational processes of

Coal India.