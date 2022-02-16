QX Global acquires Chazey Partners

New Jersey: QX Global Group, a Top 100 Business Process Outsourcing company, announced the acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Austin, Texas-based Chazey Partners, a world-class management consulting and advisory firm specialising in business and digital transformation. The Chazey Partners team brings decades of experience in implementing and operating world-class business support and shared services organizations around the globe, with expertise in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Together, QX and Chazey Partners will work to deliver innovative solutions that cover transformative consulting, digital services, and business process outsourcing, customized to meet each client's specific needs.

