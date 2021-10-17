'Quarterly earnings, global cues to drive market trends this week'

New Delhi: Quarterly earnings and global cues will be the major sentiment driver for the equity market this week, according to analysts.

"Quarterly results will dictate market sentiment and will be the talk of this week as they pick up the pace. D-Street will be all ears to any management insights to forecast the future earnings trajectory. "With the anticipation that companies would keep up their momentum from the previous quarter into the second quarter, investors may see whipsaw movements in the stock this week as results beat or miss market expectations," said Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities.

Among major earnings to be announced this week are from UltraTech Cement, ACC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Asian Paints, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI, Bank of Maharashtra, South Indian Bank, Federal Bank and Reliance Industries Limited.