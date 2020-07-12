Qualcomm invests Rs 730 cr in Reliance Jio for 0.15% stake

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Sunday said it has secured Rs 730 crore from wireless technology leader Qualcomm by selling a small stake in its technology venture, adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

"Qualcomm Ventures' investment will translate into 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a statement.

The investment, the company said, will deepen the ties with Qualcomm that will help Jio rollout of advanced 5G infrastructure and services in India.

With this deal, Reliance has sold 25.24 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd - the unit that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio Infocomm and apps. In total, Jio has raised Rs 1,18,318.45 crore.

Qualcomm, which is the 12th marquee firm to have set a sight on India's hottest digital play in as many weeks, values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.91 lakh crore, the statement said.

Proceeds from the stake sales in Jio Platforms along with the Rs 53,124 crore raised in a rights issue in June and from sale of a 49 per cent stake in its fuel retail network to BP last summer for Rs 7,000 crore, will help the company become net debt-free, Reliance announced last month, once the promised funds come in (75 per cent of the funds from the rights issue will come in next year).

As of March, Reliance had a net-debt of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "Qualcomm has been a valued partner for several years and we have a shared vision of connecting everything by building a robust and secure wireless and digital network and extending the benefits of digital connectivity to everyone in India".

"As a world leader in wireless technologies, Qualcomm offers deep technology knowhow and insights that will help us deliver on our 5G vision and the digital transformation of India for both people and enterprises," he said.

Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "With unmatched speeds and emerging use cases, 5G is expected to transform

every industry in the coming years".