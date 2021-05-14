QR must on RT-PCR report from May 22

NEW DELHI: People flying out of India from May 22 are required to have a QR code linking to their original RT-PCR reports.

The new requirement has arise due to a significant surge in number of false/forged negative reports being furnished for air travel.

Air India Express tweeted Friday: "Attention passengers boarding international flights From India; Effective May 22, 2021, passengers carrying negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, must ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report."

Netherlands had on April 26 decided to suspend India flights as "the epidemiological situation on the ground (in India) is very serious…" The Netherlands Embassy in India tweeted Friday that the "ban on passenger flights from India has been extended until June 1, 2021."

Some categories of travellers are exempt from this flight ban rule, including healthcare workers and Dutch nationals.