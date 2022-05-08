Pushp Kumar Joshi takes over as MD & CEO of Hindustan Petroleum

New Delhi: Pushp Kumar Joshi on Sunday took over as the new chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). "Prior to this Dr Joshi was Director-HR of the Corporation from August 01, 2012," the company said in a statement. Joshi, the senior-most director on the HPCL board, was in January picked by the government headhunter PESB to replace Mukesh Kumar Surana. Surana superannuated from services on April 30, 2022, but in absence of a formal order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister, Joshi was named interim head. The ACC confirmation of his appointment has now come and he has formally taken over as the chairman and managing director of HPCL. Joshi is also holding the additional charge of Director-Marketing of HPCL.

