Punjab & Sind Bank launches 'Credit Outreach Programme'

New Delhi: Taking a proactive approach, Punjab & Sind Bank, a leading public sector Bank, has launched nationwide 'Credit Outreach Programme' from the period July 11, 2022 to July 31, 2022 for strengthening customer connect and augment credit growth under Retail, Agriculture & MSME segment.

Recently, Bank has taken various initiatives for adequate and timely credit delivery and also reduced the rate of Interest on RAM Segment products. Presently, the Bank is running a MSME business mobilization campaign 'PSB MSME SATKAR PLUS' wherein the Bank is offering the most competitive Rate of Interest with NIL processing fee. During the Credit Outreach programme, the Bank shall hold customer meets across the nation for mobilisation of business.