Punjab Power Min reviews coal, power arrangements
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Power Minister S Harbhajan Singh ETO, on Friday, reviewed coal and power arrangements required for the upcoming paddy season and directed PSPCL to generate maximum power from all sources and ensure regular supply of power for direct sowing of paddy. Stressing upon the need for providing uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season, the Minister asked the senior officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the season so that farmers could get power supply as per stipulated time limit.
The Power Minister presiding over the meeting, which was attended by Principal Secretary Power Tejvir Singh, CMD PSPCL Baldev Singh Sran, Director Distribution DPS Grewal and other senior officers of PSPCL, reviewed the arrangements of coal and power for the upcoming Paddy Season.
Directing PSPCL for increasing manpower to strengthen complaint redressal system and de-loading overloaded grids, lines and transformers, the Minister asked PSPCL to ensure maximum power generation.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
At least 27 dead in commercial building blaze in West Delhi13 May 2022 8:30 PM GMT
TMC seeks Modi's 'answer' as inflation hits people13 May 2022 8:22 PM GMT
SC seeks Centre, J&K, ECI replies on plea against delimitation comm13 May 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sisodia urges Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi13 May 2022 8:16 PM GMT
Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', says Elon Musk13 May 2022 8:15 PM GMT