Punjab Power Min reviews coal, power arrangements

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Power Minister S Harbhajan Singh ETO, on Friday, reviewed coal and power arrangements required for the upcoming paddy season and directed PSPCL to generate maximum power from all sources and ensure regular supply of power for direct sowing of paddy. Stressing upon the need for providing uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season, the Minister asked the senior officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the season so that farmers could get power supply as per stipulated time limit.

The Power Minister presiding over the meeting, which was attended by Principal Secretary Power Tejvir Singh, CMD PSPCL Baldev Singh Sran, Director Distribution DPS Grewal and other senior officers of PSPCL, reviewed the arrangements of coal and power for the upcoming Paddy Season.

Directing PSPCL for increasing manpower to strengthen complaint redressal system and de-loading overloaded grids, lines and transformers, the Minister asked PSPCL to ensure maximum power generation.