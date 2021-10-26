Punjab National Bank appoints Kalyan Kumar as Executive Director

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed the former Chief General Manager of Union Bank of India Kalyan Kumar as Executive Director. He has over 26 years of experience in banking services. Kumar was appointed on the Board of the Bank under Banking Companies Act, 1970 for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Kumar, a Post-graduate in science from Rajendra Prasad Agriculture University, Pusa, is also a Certified Associate member of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) and holds various certifications in Trade Finance, IT Security and KYC – AML from the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF).

