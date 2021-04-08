Punjab govt releases Rs 10,106 cr subsidy for FY21: PSPCL CMD

Patiala: In order to help all the farmers, weaker sections of the society and promote industry in the state Punjab government has released Rs 10,106 crore subsidy to Punjab state power corporation limited for financial year 2020-21. This was stated by A.Venu Prasad CMD PSPCL here on Wednesday.

He said that PSPCL is providing subsidy to 36.27 lacs consumers of various categories in the state. He said that out of Rs10,621 crore, Rs 7,180 crore subsidy has been earmarked for 13.87 lacs consumers of agriculture sector, Rs 1,513 crore subsidy for 21 lakh domestic consumers having sanctioned load upto 1 kilowatt, 200 units per month to SC/BPL/BC consumers and 300 units per month to freedom fighter consumers. For Industrial consumers of Punjab for SP category Power is supplied at the rate Rs 5 per KWH including fixed charges and for LS/MS category at the rate Rs 5 per KVAH as variable charges.

In addition to subsidy payment, punjab government has also taken over UDAY loan of Rs.15,628 crore on March 31, 2020 and paid interest on UDAY bonds of Rs1,307 crore during the year 2020-21. He added that Punjab gov has also paid Rs 579 crore to punjab state power corporation limited for loss funding during the year 2020-21 under UDAY scheme. He added that in addition to this there is a balance of subsidy of Rs 5,779 cr upto March 31, 2020 issued by PRD/PSPCL PRESS NOTE 58 DATED April 7, 2021.