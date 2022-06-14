Punjab govt committed to supply 8 hour regular power to farmers

CHANDIGARH: With Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann committed to provide regular and uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during paddy season, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is all geared up to supply power for eight hour daily to during paddy season.

Divulging details, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO informed that, with the beginning of paddy sowing season on Tuesday, the PSPCL has been ensuring eight hour power supply daily in districts including Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jallandhar, SBS nagar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar.

On very first day, the PSPCL has met maximum demand of 12008 MW, he added. He said that eight hour daily regular supply is already being given in border area beyond barbed wire since June 10, 2022.

He said that the maximum demand of 11485 MW was met on June 13, 2022 in comparison to 10669 MW witnessed on the same day last year. Total 2413 lakh units were supplied on 13 June which is 18 per cent more than 2042 lakh units supplied on June 13, 2022, he added.