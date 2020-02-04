Public Sector's role imperative in making Budget 2020 a reality: SCOPE

New Delhi: SCOPE organized program on "Implications of Union Budget 2020" to familiarize Public Sector executives about the Budget, which was also Webcast live. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, SK Gupta Director (Finance), IOCL and NR Bhanumurthy of National Institute of Public Finance & Policy and Sumit Singhania, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. addressed the inaugural session.

Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE in his address appreciated Government's strong impetus to both investment and consumption - the key drivers in boosting the economy. Calling the budget inspirational, Sobti said the focus on all sectors has given Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) a more imperative role in contribution to the overall economy.

SK Gupta, Director (Finance), IOCL laid emphasis on Direct and Indirect Taxes as tax management is a very important topic leading to savings in organisations. Bhanumurthy gave the macro perspective of the Budget and said that it addressed several issues while aiming to make India $5 trillion economy. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP., the knowledge partner of the program gave presentations on various aspects of Union Budget 2020 during the program, which was attended by a large number of senior officials of PSEs.