Public Sector's role imperative in making Budget 2020 a reality: SCOPE
New Delhi: SCOPE organized program on "Implications of Union Budget 2020" to familiarize Public Sector executives about the Budget, which was also Webcast live. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, SK Gupta Director (Finance), IOCL and NR Bhanumurthy of National Institute of Public Finance & Policy and Sumit Singhania, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. addressed the inaugural session.
Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE in his address appreciated Government's strong impetus to both investment and consumption - the key drivers in boosting the economy. Calling the budget inspirational, Sobti said the focus on all sectors has given Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) a more imperative role in contribution to the overall economy.
SK Gupta, Director (Finance), IOCL laid emphasis on Direct and Indirect Taxes as tax management is a very important topic leading to savings in organisations. Bhanumurthy gave the macro perspective of the Budget and said that it addressed several issues while aiming to make India $5 trillion economy. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP., the knowledge partner of the program gave presentations on various aspects of Union Budget 2020 during the program, which was attended by a large number of senior officials of PSEs.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata evokes history, attacks Centre for 'trying to drive...4 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
No decision yet on NRC at national level: Centre4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Campaigning in Delhi picks up pace; Modi, Rahul trade4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hr markets,...4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Death toll in China 426, India cancels valid...4 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT