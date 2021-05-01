Public Sector Enterprises ramp up supply of oxygen

New Delhi: Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) compiled the data on Public Sector's instantaneous response towards providing medical oxygen supply to the nation.



According to the data, SAIL supplied over 41,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and has stepped up the supply to more than 900 Metric Tones per day. BHEL is supplying oxygen to Bhopal and Haridwar while upgrading its capacity to 22,000 Cubic Meters per day.

RINL, on the other hand, has supplied 1,300 ton of LMO thorough Oxygen Express from Vizag. GAIL is planning to set up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants at 10

locations.

IndianOil is supplying oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. The company is converting unused LNG tankers into oxygen carriers while diverting new LNG tankers for supply.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd helped set up Centralised Oxygen Distribution Facilities at 5 Government Hospitals in Kerala while BEL is setting up oxygen generation plants in 12 Government hospitals across 6 states.

Coal India Ltd has scaled up emergency utility equipment with over 1400 oxygen cylinders. MDL will fund procurement and installation of medical oxygen plant in Government Hospitals in

Mumbai.

HAL is providing oxygen points and ventilators to Bengaluru and Lucknow. PFC is providing financial assistance for oxygen plants, oxygen pipelines and cylinders. SJVN is providing ventilators to hospitals in Shimla, Rampur and Khaneri.

NLC India Ltd has doubled oxygen beds to 100 at its hospital.

RCF will install PSA based Oxygen plant while OIL is setting up PSA Medical Oxygen GenerationPlants at 93 locations across the country.