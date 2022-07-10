'PSTCL playing major role in electricity transmission'

Chandigarh: Under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann Chief Minister of Punjab and able guidance of Harbhajan Singh Power Minister, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Ltd (PSTCL) is performing a key role of transmission of electricity for Punjab and also strengthening "interstate highway" of electricity delivery.

While sharing recent achievements, PSTCL CMD A Venu Prasad said that PSTCL is carrying out a major role for the transmission of electricity that moves bulk electricity from the generation stations over long distances across India to substations in Punjab.

Prasad said that additional 500 MVA 400/220 KV Inter-connecting Transformer (ICT) at 400 kV substation Rajpura in village Chandua Khurd has been dedicated to the people of Punjab recently.

He said Inter-connecting Transformer (ICT) and High Tempratue Low Sag (HTLS) Conductor laid on 220 kv PGCIL Jalandhar to Kartaarpur line has facilitated Punjab to provide more quantum and quality power to the state.