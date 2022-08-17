PSTCL celebrates 76th Independence-Day

Chandigarh: Punjab state transmission corporation limited celebrated 76th Independence day here yesterday. Vinod Kumar Bansal, director of finance, commercial & administration was the chief guest on this occasion.



On this occasion Yogesh Tandon, director technical was the guest of honor. Vinod Kumar Bansal hoisted the national flag on the occasion. While addressing, CA. Vinod Kumar Bansal shared the importance of Independence and highlighted the various milestones achieved by PSTCL under the dynamic leadership of A. Venu Prasad, CMD, PSTCL. He highlighted various achievements like enhancing ATC/TTC, recruitment of employees, earning

of profit during FY 2021-2022 etc. A cultural program was also organized.

Independence Day celebrations was attended by officers/officials of PSTCL and their family members. On this auspicious occasion, saplings were also got planted by the families of directors and heads of the department of PSTCL.