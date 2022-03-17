PSPCL to provide steady power supply in paddy season

Patiala: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has geared up to provide 8 hours power supply to AP consumers and regular supply to various categories including Industry in the forthcoming summer and paddy season.

This was disclosed by a spokesman of PSPCL in a press note issued here on Thursday.

The comapny's spokesman informed that Punjab being an agrarian state has a load profile such that demand of the state during peak summer/paddy season comes to an all-time high due to increase in demand of all category of consumers including agriculture

sector.

He informed that these days early onset of sultry weather due to sudden increase in temperature requiring air conditioning by general consumers coupled with increase in agriculture load due to requirement of watering to wheat crop has resulted in a peak demand of power around 8650 MW whereas the same around this time last year in 2021 was 7000 MW.

He said that during the last summer season, corporation had catered the maximum demand of 13148 MW. It is anticipated the peak demand during the forthcoming paddy season would be 15000/15500 MW for which PSPCL has made various arrangements by optimal use of its all resources, he added.