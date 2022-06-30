PSPCL supplies highest ever power in a day of 3,265L units
Chandigarh: Complying with the strict instructions of Chief Minister S Bhagwant Mann to provide uninterrupted power supply for agriculture and domestic sector, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had supplied highest ever power in a single day of 3,265 lakh units which surpassed the previous year record of 3,066 lakh units supplied on July 1, 2021 that is an increase of 6.49 per cent.
This year PSPCL has also successfully met highest ever peak demand of 14207 MW on June 29, 2022 at 12.15 PM by surpassing the previous year record of 13,431 MW on July July 1, 2021. This summer due to increased temperature, demand of power is persistently high but despite this PSPCL is providing daily 8 hour power supply to its agriculture consumers and 24 hour power supply to all other categories of consumers in the Punjab without imposing any power cuts on any category of consumers.
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said, in view of the continuous high demand, PSPCL developed the strategy to adopt various deviation settlement mechanism measures for the reactive power management to optimise resources.
