PSPCL redressed 1.8 lakh complaints in record 3 days: CMD

Patiala: A series of heavy storms hit different parts of Punjab on 10 June, 11 June and 13 June caused huge damage to the power transmission & distribution infrastructure of the state and assessed financial loss around 25 crores to PSPCL. This was informed by CMD A.Venu Prasad in a press note issued here today.

He disclosed that more than 15,000 workers of PSPCL have so far addressed more than 1.8 lakh power complaints affecting more than 50 lakh consumers across Punjab, mainly from Patiala, Kapurthala, Faridkot, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Khanna, Ropar, Mohali, Sangrur, Barnala, due destruction caused by heavy storms in the last two weeks. He said that the storms resulted in breakdown of around 900 of 11 kV & 66 kV feeders damaging around 20 Nos. 66 kV Towers, more than 13000 Poles, around 2500 Transformers and more than 100 Km of conductor, besides other associated equipment & accessories.

CMD said that with the continuous 24x7 monitoring, systematic patrolling of feeders and clearing of lines, PSPCL has been able to restore power supply of majority of the affected area within 72 hours. He said that PSPCL consumers, especially in rural areas, also came forward to help PSPCL in all possible ways.

He, lauded the efforts of PSPCL officers who had sensibly outlined their priorities for restoring power with the highest priority given to the critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, medical facilities and oxygen manufacturing units.