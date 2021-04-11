PSPCL Digital payments touches a new record: CMD Venu Prasad

PATIALA: PSPCL CMD A. Venu Prasad disclosed that during financial year 2020-21, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has collected around Rs 19,630 crores digitally from 143 Lakh digital transactions.

Due to a number of easy to use digital platforms offered by PSPCL, more than 75 per cent collection is being received digitally now-a-days. He said PSPCL is in the toppers' list in digital collection segment, which speaks volumes about the PSPCL's commitment towards consumers in offering Punjab of the art easy to use digital touchpoints.

While giving details about e-payment history,CMD said that the digital payment facility was started in the year 2008 in Punjab for electricity bills. During 2017, Punjab envisioned the digital evolution for the ease of the citizens of the state and started the facilities of electricity bill payments through enhanced, innovative & citizens friendly digital modes in a big way.

PSPCL initiated cost effective, convenient to use and smooth digital bill payment platforms through Bharat Bill Pay (BBPS) like BHIM, SBI Pay, PNB, HDFC Payzapp, Paytm, PhonePe, Just Dial, Google Pay, Amazon, Umang etc.

CMD added that PSPCL has offered all available digital modes of present day like Net Banking, Credit cards, Debit cards, Rupay Card, UPI, Mobile Wallets, RTGS/NEFT, POS Machines for the facilitation of power consumers of Punjab by providing round the clock seamless services.

A.Venu Prasad further said that to encourage more & more consumers/citizens to move to digital modes happily with least financial costs,PSPCL has undertaken awareness campaigns about digital modes and offrs Every stratum of citizens have shown remarkable enthusiasm and consumers are now free from long queues at cash counters Citizens are saving huge direct and indirect costs, which were earlier being incurred in offline modes.