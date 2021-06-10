PSPCL committed to provide daily 8 hrs uninterrupted power to agriculture tubewell consumers: Venu Prasad

Patiala: On the directions of Capt. Amarinder Singh chief minister Punjab, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is committed to provide daily 8 hours uninterrupted power supply to its 14 lacs agriculture tubewell consumers in Punjab for the coming paddy season from Thursday. This was disclosed by PSPCL CMD A.Venu Prasad here today in a press note. A.Venu Prasad also assured that all esteemed consumers of state would be provided 24 hours continued, uninterrupted and quality power supply in Punjab.

CMD said that PSPCL has already made level best arrangements to cater electricity supply to its consumers. In order to ensure supply to agriculture consumers during paddy season,PSPCL has also strengthened the electrical infrastructure of the villages.

He said that PSPCL is anticipating to meet successfully more than 13000 MW demand during the paddy season. He said that in addition to existing sources at disposal of PSPCL,power arrangements under short term and banking with other states to the tune of 2700 MW have been made for this paddy season.

He added that daily power supply to all AP consumers in the state has been divided into 3 groups at each sub-station. He also added that AP consumers of the PSPCL will be provided 8 hours power supply in day timings along with the international border of Punjab.

He said that instructions have been issued to the officers/officials not to leave their headquarters during the paddy season.

He said that in order to update the status of power supply position and to redress complaints of the consumers special control rooms are being setup at the zonal levels and at Head office Patiala. The phone numbers are 0183-2212425 , 96461-82959 for Border zone, (Amritsar,Tarn-Taran,Gurdaspur,Pathankot) 96461-16679,9646114414 , 0181-2220924 for North Zone, (Jalandhar ,Nawanshahr ,Kapurthala,Hoshiarpur) 96461- 48883,96461-46400 for South zone, (Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala,Ropar,Mohali) 96466-96300 , 96461-85267 for West zone, (Bathinda,Faridkot,Muktsar,Ferozepur,Moga,Mansa,Fazilka) 96461-22070 , 96461-81129 for Central zone, (Ludhiana,Khanna,Fatehgarh Sahib) and 96461-06835 , 96461-06836 for centralized complaint centre at PSPCL Headquarters Patiala.

He said that now pspcl consumers can also register their complaints by giving a missed call on the PSPCL toll free number 1800-180-1512.

He said that in addition to these phone numbers consumers can also register their electricity related complaints via phone number 1912 by sms or phone call. Issued by Public Relations office/PSPCL, Patiala.