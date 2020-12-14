PSPCL CMD urges people of Punjab to save electricity

Patiala: Chairman cDirector of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) A Venu Prasad has called upon the people of Punjab to take pledge to save electrical energy for a brighter and progressive future for the coming generations.

In a message to the people of Punjab on national energy conservation day, A Venu Prasad said that electricity is the basic key input for economic development of the nation, so it is the moral duty of all citizens to save electricity and contribute towards the same.

Sharing that each unit saved is 1.25 units generated, A Venu Prasad said people should make energy consumption more ethical by making conscious and informed choices. He exhorted consumers to select energy efficient appliances and equipment, duly star rated as per BEE norms. Lowering energy consumption will have a positive impact not only on the individual finances but will also help in nation-building, he said.

He said that PSPCL has taken various steps to save electricity, which includes replacement with as many as 42582 LED tubes of 20 watt and

4137 LED lamps of 9 watt in various office buildings of the corporation.

He also said that PSPCL also initiated the distribution of 15.73 lakh 9 Watt LED lamps among SC/BC and BPL consumers at subsidized rates out of which 162000 number of LED lamps have alreadybeen

distributed.

Exhorting the citizens to save electricity, CMD Shri A Venu Prasad, said there were more than 96 lakh power consumers in Punjab and even if a single unit of power is saved by each consumer on daily basis, it can translate into huge savings of power. This, he said, will also help the consumers to save money.

He said even when switching to clean energy generation, one has to find ways to save more and more electricity as it was important to understand the impact of fossil fuel reliance on our environment.