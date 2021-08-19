PSPCL becomes top performer in PAT Cycle-II

PÀTIALA: PSPCL CMD A Venu Prasad disclosed that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has created history and has become top performer in PAT(Perform, Achieve and Trade) Cycle-II in Discom sector among all Discoms of INDIA. CMD said that it has been decided by Ministry of Power to issue 80686 Energy saving certificates to PSPCL.

While sharing details about (PAT) CMD said that Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) is flagship scheme under National Mission on Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE). He said that the first cycle of PAT scheme was completed in 2015 and second cycle has achieved total energy savings of 14.08 Million tonnes and also resulted in reduction of 66.01 Million Tonnes of Carbon dioxide reduction.

He further said that under the PAT scheme, an energy audit of designated consumer (DC) is under taken to verify the baseline data (current level of efficiency) and thereafter emission targets are given. He also added that energy saving certificates (ESCerts) are issued to those DISCOMS that have achieved excess over their targets. These ESCerts can be sold to DISCOMS that fail to achieve their targets to comply with energy consumption norms and are liable to financial penalty under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.