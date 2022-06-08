PSPCL assures 8 hours power supply to farmers

CHANDIGARH: As directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday assured to supply eight hours of power to farmers for paddy transplatation beginning June 10 to June 17 in a phased manner.

A meeting of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited distribution wing was held Wednesday morning regarding arrangements for the upcoming paddy season.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh, CMD Er. Baldev Singh Sran and Director Distribution Er. D P S Grewal conducted the meeting with Chief Engineers, Superintending engineers, Executive engineers of the Distribution and Grid Operation & Maintenance

wings.

The meeting was in consonance with the commitment of Chief Minister to ensure uninterrupted and regular power supply to farmers in paddy season and to maintain distribution of power to industries and other consumers at the same time.

Patting the back of the officials working hard to provide round the clock power to every section of the consumers, Harbhajan Singh Power Minister directed the officials to perform their duty with honesty with an aim to provide selfless services to the power consumers of the state as per commitment of the

Chief Minister. He stressed upon the importance of safety of the field workers and directed the senior officers to ensure that proper safety equipment are provided to all

line staff.