PSPCL assures 8 hours power supply to farmers
CHANDIGARH: As directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday assured to supply eight hours of power to farmers for paddy transplatation beginning June 10 to June 17 in a phased manner.
A meeting of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited distribution wing was held Wednesday morning regarding arrangements for the upcoming paddy season.
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh, CMD Er. Baldev Singh Sran and Director Distribution Er. D P S Grewal conducted the meeting with Chief Engineers, Superintending engineers, Executive engineers of the Distribution and Grid Operation & Maintenance
wings.
The meeting was in consonance with the commitment of Chief Minister to ensure uninterrupted and regular power supply to farmers in paddy season and to maintain distribution of power to industries and other consumers at the same time.
Patting the back of the officials working hard to provide round the clock power to every section of the consumers, Harbhajan Singh Power Minister directed the officials to perform their duty with honesty with an aim to provide selfless services to the power consumers of the state as per commitment of the
Chief Minister. He stressed upon the importance of safety of the field workers and directed the senior officers to ensure that proper safety equipment are provided to all
line staff.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series8 Jun 2022 6:45 PM GMT
Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'8 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 5008 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end8 Jun 2022 6:43 PM GMT
Sunil Chhetri brace sinks Cambodia as Indian team begins campaign with ...8 Jun 2022 6:42 PM GMT