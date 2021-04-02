'PSPCL approved 36,767 crore budget for FY 2021-22'

Patiala: With an objective to provide uninterrupted, reliable and quality power supply to all categories of the consumers in the state, PSPCL has focussed on strengthening of their distribution sector and power purchase including transmission in their budget provisions of Rs. 36767.37 cr for the year 2021-22.

CMD PSPCL A.Venu Prasad disclosed that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has made budget provisions of Rs. 36767.37 cr for the year 2021-22 which includes Rs. 34,688.68 crores for revenue expenditures and Rs. 2,078.69 cr for capital expenditure.

While giving details about the revenue and capital expenditure, Prasad said that Rs. 23862.38 cr will be spent on power purchase including transmission charges.

He said that this amount will be spent on the power purchase for the agriculture consumers and other consumers for paddy and summer

season.

While highlighting about the salient features of capital expenditure, CMD said that a sum of Rs. 1520.74 cr will be spent on the distribution works for uninterrupted, reliable and quality power supply to all categories of the consumers. He further added that Rs. 200 cr will be spent on the release of new connections for the consumers.

He also said that in order to strengthen transmission network in the state Rs. 327.80 cr will be spent on sub-transmission works and more than 747.81 cr will be spent on distribution works.