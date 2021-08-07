PRSI Kolkata elects 11 office bearers

Kolkata: The 51 st Annual General Meeting of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Kolkata Chapter on 5 August, 2021 elected the following eleven office bearers for two years.

Dr. Ajit Pathak, National President ; Y Babji ,National Secretary General; M S Majumder, National Vice President,East; Samir Goswami, Past National President and Rita Bhimani were present during yesterday's AGM.

Soumyajit Mahapatra, Chairman; Subhash Mohanti, Vice Chairman; Chitralekha Banerjee, Secretary; Nirmal Chatterjee, Jt.Secretary; Yasmin Khatoon, Treasurer, while Vijay Shankar Dwivedi, Mohan Bose, Rita Das, Dibyajyoti Chaudhuri, Rajib Gupta, Shalini Mukherjee were appointed as the members of

the organization.