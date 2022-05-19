Provide cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs, says RBI
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday asked banks to provide the option of Interoperable Card-less Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) at their ATMs, a move aimed at curbing frauds like skimming, card cloning and device tampering.
Currently, cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs is offered by a few banks for their customers at their own ATMs (also known as on-us basis).
"All banks, ATM networks and WLAOs (White Label ATM Operators) may provide the option of ICCW at their ATMs," the central bank said in a circular.
It further said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been advised to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and ATM networks.
While UPI would be used for customer authorisation in such transactions, settlement would be through the National Financial Switch (NFS) / ATM networks.
"The on-us/off-us ICCW transactions shall be processed without levy of any charges other than those prescribed (on Interchange Fee and Customer Charges)," the RBI added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Senior BJP leaders encroached on govt land & offices: AAP19 May 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC transfers bail plea by Umar Khalid to another...19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Minister Nand Gopal inaugurates infra projects worth Rs 30 crore19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Three fire incidents in Delhi; one dies19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Nithari killings: Surendra Koli gets death sentence19 May 2022 7:54 PM GMT