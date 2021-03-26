Provide benefit via DBT to construction workers, not in kind: Labour Min

New Delhi: The labour ministry has asked states to use Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for providing assistance to building and other construction (BOC) workers directly into their bank accounts instead of distribution of aid in kind, like ration or household use articles.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued an order to use DBT for financial assistance to BOC workers and to put restrictions on distribution of benefits in-kind by the State Welfare Boards.

"In a recently issued order, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has directed the State Welfare Boards (SWBs) not to distribute articles and household items to the BOC workers and instead provide monetary assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the workers' bank accounts," a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the order was circulated on March 22, 2021 to the Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries (Labour), Labour Commissioners and the Secretaries of the State BOCW Welfare Boards by the ministry under Section 60 of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996.

The Act aims at regulating the safety, health, welfare and other conditions of service of the construction workers through the State Welfare Boards (SWBs) in every state/Union Territory.