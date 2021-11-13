Prosperity Through Co-operative

Prosperity means total development. But there is a difference between prosperity and development. Prosperity means total upliftment of the society through knowledge, through per capita income, through awareness etc. Prosperity means to develop our society, to develop our mind, to be united in all forms and to think about each other. This will be possible only through co-operatives. And here the necessity of cooperative movements are lying.

After the recession and demonetisation, the economy had faced a disaster in all over the world and we are not out of that. Especially in our country, the policies taken by the union government had also indulged prices hikes of basic necessities which suffer the people of the country. The economists had repeatedly told us that the people had a paucity of money in hand to fulfil their basic necessities after the post pandemic and the disaster made after the demonetisation. It's postponed the growth of the Indian economy from the Grass root level but there is no policies had been taken by the union government for the flow of money to the common people. Whereas the state government led by Mamata Banerjee had taken several projects to provide monetary support to the common people.

Whereas the cooperative, yes, only the cooperative would be the liberator for this economic crisis. Co- operative helps a lot in the field of agricultural , fisheries, dairy and banking area of our country in the grass root level. In this regard I would share one of my experience. In the year of 1989 when I visit DPR Korea as an Indian youth delegate to participate the World Youth Festivals where I astonished by seeing that all the agricultural lands are huge one and not dyked or mounded from one another. And no lands belongs to a the particular person. They formed a cooperative land bank in that time and they cultivated their grains in a cooperative way. They did not even want to loose the extra food grains by making the dyke or 'al' in their lands. So in a large land when there was no 'als' or dykes, and farmers cooperatively produced foods, a huge expansion in food production can be observed.

Here also, in our country, particularly in our state , thousands of PACs( Primary Agricultural Credit Society) are running well, who are creating so many man-days which helps to run a poor family and they also support the individuals of that particular cooperative societies by providing short term loans to them at a soft rate of interest in their crisis.

The cooperative movement had passed a century already. And it proves several times that cooperative organisations can run smoothly by a discipline managements who can easily compete with the markets also. Although there is some exceptional case of malpractices to run this organisations yet it cannot destroy the positive side of cooperatives. On the other hand it teaches us to stays together to live together in the walks of life.

So in this 21st century, the co-operative is very much needed to save our economy and society also. Cooperative helps to revive the glory of our society by improving the fraternal mentality in the cognition of the class and prevents the society from the envy, rancor and hostility.