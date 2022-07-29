Prime Minister to dedicate NTPC's five renewable energy projects today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five Renewable energy projects of India's largest integrated energy producer, NTPC ltd to the nation on Saturday through the virtual platform.

The Prime Minister in presence of R K Singh Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy will dedicate two of NTPC's renewable energy projects to the nation namely Ramagundam Floating Solar Project (100 MW), Telangana; Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project (92 MW), Kerala. Also the Foundation stone laying will be done by PM for three of NTPC's renewable projects namely Nokh Solar Project (735 MW), Rajasthan; Green Hydrogen Mobility Project, Ladakh; and Green Hydrogen -Natural Gas Blending Project, Gujarat.

The renewable projects will further reinforce government's commitment towards achieving the target of 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

The RE mix will include Solar PV, Wind, Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen including mobility. NTPC's capacity addition program is in line with India's commitment to UN Climate Change Conference at Glasgow at COP-26. The power major's goal is to achieve non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030 as part of NTPC's UN Global compact commitment.

NTPC has commissioned two of the country's largest floating solar projects at reservoirs of its plants at NTPC Ramagundam (100 MW) and NTPC Kayamkulam (92 MW).

As a step toward the country's de-carbonisation commitments and Carbon Neutral Ladhakh, NTPC has taken up India's first Green hydrogen mobility project with Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle at Leh. NTPC is also implementing Green hydrogen blending with Natural gas at NTPC Kawas in Gujarat, first of its kind in India.

Further, NTPC is developing 735 MW Solar PV Project in Nokh in Rajasthan. This is India's largest Domestic Content Requirement based Solar project with 1000 MWp at a single location deploying high-wattage bifacial PV Modules with a tracker system.