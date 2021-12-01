Praxis Business School unveils Women in Tech (WiT) Scholarship

Kolkata: Praxis Business School, a premier institution focused on building Digital Leaders of the future,celebrated a Decade of Data Science @Praxisto commemorate the country's first ever Post Graduate Program in the field, launched by the institution back in 2011.

To mark this occasion, Praxis strengthened its resolve to bridge the Gender Gap in Technology with the unveiling of the Women in Tech (WiT) Scholarship in the presence of the iconic Deepa Malik, India's first woman Paralympics medallist, Padmashri and Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna recipient.

The WiT scholarship will be offered across all the programs at Praxis – PGDM, Data Science and Data Engineering – to all women who qualify for the program and meet the eligibility criteria.

Speaking on the occasion Charanpreet Singh, Founder Director, Praxis Business School, said, "The 14-year journey with Praxis has been very fulfilling. To add to the joy, our path-breaking Data Science program has been ranked the best in the country by the latest Analytics India Magazine rankings for 2021. This would not have been possible without our wonderful team of faculty members, academic and non-academic leaders, our industry partners and recruiters, our strong alumni network and all our students."