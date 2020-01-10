Pradhan meets Mongolian delegation
New Delhi: Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday held a meeting with Mongolian delegation and discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and enhance economic cooperation in areas such as oil, gas and steel. "Met with H.E Mr. L. Oyun-Erdene, Minister, Chief Secy. & Co-Chairman of Mongolia-India Joint Commission. Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mongolia strategic partnership and expand our relationship into newer areas of economic cooperation, including in oil, gas & steel," Pradhan said in a tweet.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
IPU kicks off nat'l seminar on Judicial delays10 Jan 2020 6:23 PM GMT
New Ghaziabad SSP takes charge10 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
2 cops suspended for consuming alcohol inside police10 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for...10 Jan 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Out of 4,191 vehicle thefts in 2019, only 546 found in Ggm10 Jan 2020 6:17 PM GMT