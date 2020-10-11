Pradhan leaves for Kuwait to offer condolences to nation's leadership

New Delhi: In signs of importance India places with ties with the oil-rich nation, India on Sunday dispatched its Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for Kuwait to offer condolences to the leadership of the Gulf nation on the passing away of its former Emir.

Pradhan is carrying letters from President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new leadership of Kuwait.

"Embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on behalf of the Govt. of India on the passing away of former Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," Pradhan tweeted. Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude oil supplier.

The Indian community with a strength of about 10 lakh is the largest expatriate community

