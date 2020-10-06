Pradhan dedicates 42 CNG stations to nation

New Delhi: The Union Minster for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday through a Video Conference from Delhi, dedicated 42 CNG stations and 3 City Gate Stations (CGS) of Torrent Gas to the service of the nation. The CNG stations are located across various states, including 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Maharashtra, 6 in Gujarat, 4 in Punjab and 5 each in Telangana and Rajasthan. The City Gate Stations include one each in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

With the completion of these 42 CNG stations, Torrent Gas has achieved a major milestone of commissioning 100 CNG stations, within a short span of time. Torrent Gas, which has the authorisation to lay City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in 32 Districts across 7 States and 1 UT, is one of the fastest growing CGD entities amongst its peers, and is growing both organically and inorganically. Very soon Torrent Gas will make CNG and PNG available in Chennai, the only metro city where CNG and PNG are not available. Pradhan took this opportunity to call on CGD companies to become comprehensive energy retailers and digitise their services as well as payment systems so that energy can be delivered at citizen's door steps in the coming days. He also emphasised how digitisation in energy sector can create employment, reduce import dependency and make way for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.