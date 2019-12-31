Pradhan calls for innovation in steel, mining industry
Pradhan remarks came after a meeting with the officials of CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology in Bhubaneswar.
"We should adopt an outcome oriented approach to contribute towards national economic growth. Innovation will be key to create a knowledge based entrepreneurial ecosystem. Heartening to know that small industries are also giving research opportunities to institutes in Odisha. These research activities will build the foundation for a technologically more advanced and vibrant mining and steel industry in the region," Pradhan said in a tweet.
The minister lauded the institute for developing technology to utilise low grade iron ore and thermal grade coal for the industry.
If the indigenous technology developed by CSIR-IMMT is commercial viable they can bring a great change in the industry in India and Odisha, he said, adding the state can script a new chapter in the next wave of growth of Indian steel and minerals industry.
