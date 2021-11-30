PPBL launches 'Paytm Transit Card'

New Delhi: Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), which is India's homegrown payments bank, has on Monday announced the launch of the Paytm Transit Card, bringing together the power of One Nation, One Card.

The Bank aims to equip millions of Indians with one physical card for all their everyday needs — from travel in metro, railways, state-owned bus services, toll & parking charges to payments at offline merchant stores, online shopping and more.

The card also enables the withdrawal of money from ATMs. With this launch, users won't have to worry about carrying multiple cards for different purposes and just use the Paytm Transit Card for all their payments.

The launch of the Transit Card is aligned with the Bank's initiatives to bring out products that make banking and transactions seamlessly operable for all Indians. With the Bank's robust technology and vast user base, PPBL will enable large-scale adoption of the 'Paytm Transit Card' that would help promote NCMC and the Digital India initiative further.

It has also created a completely digital process to apply, recharge & track all transactions of the cards on the Paytm App itself. The physical card will be delivered at the doorstep of the user or can be purchased at designated sales points. The prepaid card is directly linked to the Paytm Wallet, where users can just top-up the wallet to use the transit card and do not need to create any separate account.

The Paytm Transit Card rollout is being launched in collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail. Users in Hyderabad can now simply purchase the transit card, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey. This service will help over 50 lakh riders who use metro/bus/train services every day and experience seamless connectivity. The card is already live in the Delhi Airport Express line and Ahmedabad Metro. With the Paytm Transit Card, people can use the same card in metros as well as other metro stations across the country.

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, "The launch of the Paytm Transit Card will enable millions of Indians with the power of one single card that takes care of all transportation as well as banking needs.

This will drive financial inclusion and accessibility for all. We are glad to be a part of the NCMC initiative and will continue to work towards the digitization of the transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of smart mobility

solutions."