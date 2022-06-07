POWERGRID wins Int'l CSR Excellence Award

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a 'Maharatna' Company under Ministry of Power has won the coveted International CSR Excellence Award in the campaign for best social responsibility initiatives, while competing amongst more than 500 nominations in the Internation-al CSR Excellence Awards 2022.

A trophy and certificate were presented in a glittering presentation cere-mony held at Waldorf, London on 30th May, 2022.

POWERGRID will be bestowed the CSR World Leader status and its winning paper titled "Improving Rural Livelihoods and Protecting Environment through farmer-centric Integrated Watershed Management" will be published in The CSR World Leaders Book (the leading international work of reference on social responsibility best practice).

The CSR Excellence Awards are run by The Green Organisation - an international, independent, non-profit, non-political environment group that began in 1994 to recognise, reward and promote social responsibility best practice around the world.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited will now represent the country in the CSR sector of the Green World Awards that will be presented in USA next

year. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited presently has 265 Substations and more than 172,557 ckm and 476,772 MVA of transfor-mation

capacity.