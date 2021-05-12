POWERGRID takes several initiatives for helping Covid patients

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a 'Maharatna' Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India has actively taken up various initiatives for extending timely help to COVID -19 patients in all its offices across the country.

In this line,POWERGRID has organized vaccination campsfor its employees and their families at various locations across all its offices in the country. This facility has been extended by the Company to the contractual labourers and their families also. Vaccination is the most crucial weapon to fight this pandemic and to prevent the virus.

POWERGRID is organizing vaccination camps across all its establishments in India be it the Corporate Centre in Gurgaon, all offices including Regional Headquarters andthe Sub-stations located in remote parts of the country. The cost for vaccinating the staff and their families is being borne by the Company. The vaccine camps are being organised for both age groups 18 – 45 and more than 45 years regularly for providing the first and second doses of vaccines. As a part of national mission vaccination camps were also organized for employeesfrom Ministry of Power, Power PSUs. The vaccination drives are receiving an overwhelming response.

POWERGRID is providing free meal service to all the affected employees and their families. The same practice is also being followed at the Regional Headquarters and other establishments of POWERGRID.

POWERGRID has increased the capacity of its isolation center in sector 46 which it had set up amidst the pandemic in 2020. A new isolation centerat PAL Manesar has also been set up which is available to the superannuated employees and their families. The isolation center in Manesar has a capacity of 50 beds and separate facility of beds for those who require to be quarantined. Resident doctors, nurses and paramedics have also been arranged at the isolation center, while consultation with senior doctors is available online. Oxygen concentrators and cylinders, medicines for treating COVID have also been arranged. The Company has tied up with providers of pathological services and scans so that there is no delay in treating the affected. Ambulance service is also kept on standby for ferrying the sick. The isolation centers are well furnished and patients are being provided with meals free of cost. Such set up has been replicated in the offices of POWERGRID across India.

Dedicated teams have been constituted by the Human Resource Departments across the regions for helping the staff and their families who are unfortunately suffering from the pandemic. The team is working 24x7 for helping the staff and their family in getting hospital admission, arranging oxygen and medicines etc. The details of these services are being provided to the employees through the centralized helpline numbers which have been shared on intranet of all regional headquarters and the intranet websites of all other establishments.

The Corporate Communications Department is working towards making the employees and common masses aware aboutCOVID 19 protocols and appropriatebehaviour. Government of India initiatives are also being highlighted trough creative video, templates and other motivational creations.