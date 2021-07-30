POWERGRID successfully commissions 11 kV transmission line in Ladakh villages

Kargil/Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Gov-ernment of Indiahas successfully commissioned 40-kms of 11kV transmission line from Lalung to Darchik under rural electrification scheme namely PMDP (Prime Minister Development Program). The line is used for electrification of enroute adjoining villages namely Lalung, Silmoo, Batalik, Darchik, Hurdass, Sinikcey and Garkon.With commissioning of this line, all remote villages in Aryan Valley (in Kargildistrict) are now connected to the National Grid through 220 kV Srinagar Leh Transmission System. Earlier, these villages were dependent on DG sets for power supply which was available for limited time only.

In addition to above, electrification of 20 villages in Leh district has also been completed by POWERGRID which involves commissioning of remote villages like Largiab in Nubra Valley.

Besides, number of 11 kVlines totaling 150 km, connecting villages Wanla to Fatoksar, Lamayaruto Atishe & Fotorse and Saspol area have been established by POWERGRID and it connects all enroute villages.

POWERGRID has built a state-of-the-art 220/66 kV Gas Insulated Sub-stations(GIS) at Drass, Kargil,Khalsti and Lehconnecting Ladakh region to the national grid through the 341-km of 220 kV transmission line emanating from Srinagar. 220 kV Srinagar-Leh transmission system has been transferred to POWERGRID as ISTS and we are committed to maintain high system availability and provide reliable power to entire Ladakh region.