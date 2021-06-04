POWERGRID organises inoculation camps for staff, their dependents

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. During the current pandemic, vaccination has emerged as the most crucial weapon to save lives.

In this line, POWERGRID is organising vaccination camps for its employees and their family members across all its establishments in India.These vaccination drives

are catering to its employees, their families and other beneficiaries like superannuated employees, their families, contract workersetc. to safeguard them from the COVID 19 pandemic.

Continuing with these vaccination camps, POWERGRID organized one such camp at BHUJ-II Sub-station(Gujarat) of Western Region-II where approximately 244 persons (POWERGRID Staff/KEC Staff/Transrail Staff/Contract labours etc.) were vaccinated.

Another such camp was organized at Shikrapur (Pune-Maharashtra) on 2nd June 2021. The camp immunized around 140 persons of Shikrapur office of POWERGRID.Vaccination drives were also arranged at variousother Sub-stations in Western Region – I.

Sitamarhi Sub-station (Bihar) under Eastern Region-I also organized a vaccination camp where about 71 persons were vaccinated for COVID 19.

Agra Sub-station(UP)organized the vaccination camp in its residential colony under Northern Region – III for the employees and their dependents. In this vaccination camp, all persons were vaccinated free of cost. Agra Sub-station will be organizing another vaccination camp on 5th June 2021 which will be covering all the remaining persons who can be vaccinated in the campus. With this vaccination camp Agra Sub-station will achieve full vaccination of its employees, contract workers and their family members.