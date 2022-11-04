POWERGRID observes Vigilance Awareness Week

New Delhi: Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022 was observed in POWERGRID, Northern Region-I from October 31 to November 2, 2022 at RHQ, Faridabad. During Valediction Ceremony, A K Mishra, ED (NR-I) expressed his views to the employees for "communication of standard values of ethics, transparency and ethics" as well as for eradication of corruption.

Manoj Kumar, Sr. GM, Head of Vigilance Department, NRTS-I briefed the significance of celebration of Vigilance Awareness Week as it coincides with the birthday of the Bismarck of India, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel as he represents the best values in the Indian tradition so far as the Governance is concerned. The theme of this year's Vigilance Awareness Week is "Corruption free India for a developed Nation".

ED, NR-I briefed about ethics, discipline, integrity and transparency which are the key components for the progress of a Company and a nation as well and quite relevant to the theme "Corruption free India for a developed Nation".

A K Mishra distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions [Online Quiz competition and Online Essay Competition] held during the week,2022. At last, Manoj Kumar gave vote of thanks to all for making this celebration a grand success.