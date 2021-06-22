POWERGRID observes International Day of Yoga across its establishments

Gurugam: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India, observed the 7 th International Day of Yoga 2021 on Monday, adhering to all COVID related health protocols and safety norms.

With the central theme of 'Be With Yoga, Be At Home', as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of AYUSH, employees from various establishments of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited across the country, virtually participated in the Yoga session, from their home along with family members.

A number of Yoga related workshops, yoga talks, related events/activities were also conducted to enhance awareness about importance of yoga.

During the session, yoga experts demonstrated various Asanas and gave insights regarding benefits of Yoga.

On this occasion, POWERGRID senior officials, employees and their family members wholeheartedly practiced Yoga to adopt healthy lifestyle with great fervour and enthusiasm.

The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) issued by Ministry of Ayush was duly followed.