POWERGRID installs O2 plant at Dist Hospital, Jaisalmer

Gurugram: Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot inaugurated an Oxygen Plant at District Hospital, Jaisalmer, which has been built at an estimated cost of ₹1.11 crore under CSR initiative of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The virtual ceremony was presided by Dr. Raghu Sharma, Minister of Medical and Health, Medical Education, Ayurveda and DIPR, Government of Rajasthan in presence of state ministers, functionaries and officials from POWERGRID.

The installed oxygen plant has an 850 Litre/Min capacity, which will augment public health infrastructure of the state.

The District Hospital had been functioning with about 30 oxygen beds, and with POWERGRID's effort of installation of Oxygen plant, now all 200 beds are equipped with oxygen support, which shall benefit around 10 lakh people living in and around the Jaisalmer district.

Being a responsible corporate entity, POWERGRID is committed to contribute towards the national fight against COVID-19, and has been undertaking various initiatives for extending a helping hand during the pandemic across the country through its CSR initiatives.