POWERGRID executives receive certification in ML/AI from IIIT Bengaluru
New Delhi: The first cohort comprising 47 executives of Power Grid Corporation Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, received their Continuing Professional Education certification in the area of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) from Prof. Debabrata Das, Director IIIT Bengaluru, at the Institute campus.
The Chief Guest of the event VK Singh, Director Personnel, Power Grid Corporation Corporation of India Ltd distributed medals to the high achievers, and highlighted that the learning imparted by IIIT Bengaluru is future driven and steers the way for a digital and data driven Power Grid Corporation Corporation of
India Ltd.
